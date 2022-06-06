Circuit Courts Back Insureds' Losses In Virus Coverage Suits

By Hope Patti (June 6, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit affirmed a Liberty Mutual unit's win Monday in a coverage dispute with sandwich shop operators over pandemic-related losses, following courts around the country in finding that policies covering direct physical loss or damage require a tangible alteration to property. The operators of Planet Sub shops in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma failed to allege physical loss of or damage to their properties that would have triggered coverage under their policies with State Auto Property & Casualty Co., according to a three-judge panel's order. A lower court tossed the operators' proposed class action in May 2020, ruling that there needed...

