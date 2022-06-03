Match Calls Insurer's 'Two Days Late' Denial A 'Gotcha' Move

By Gina Kim (June 3, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Tinder-owner Match Group LLC sued Beazley Underwriting in New York federal court on Friday, accusing the insurer of breaching its policy when it waited seven months to deny coverage for an underlying lawsuit on grounds that the online dating service submitted its claim two days late, although Beazley's offices close on weekends. In a 17-page complaint, Texas-based Match Group LLC, formerly known as Match.com, accused Beazley of breaching its insurance policy agreement and breaching the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing when it didn't notify the company until seven months later that its claim might have been submitted too...

