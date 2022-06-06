Trump Ally's Underling Wants Separate Lobbying Trial

By Rachel Scharf (June 6, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The ex-assistant to onetime Donald Trump adviser Thomas Barrack asked Monday to be tried separately on illicit lobbying charges, saying Brooklyn federal prosecutors are unfairly lumping together the actions of a billionaire business mogul and his administrative aide. Matthew Grimes was an assistant to then-Colony Capital executive chairman Barrack during the time of an alleged scheme to secretly advance the United Arab Emirates' interests in the Trump administration. They are currently scheduled to face a joint trial in September. But in a motion to sever, Grimes told U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan that he will be subjected to spillover prejudice if...

