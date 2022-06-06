Chicago Pol In Corruption Case Ordered To 'Tell It To A Jury'

By Celeste Bott (June 6, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss numerous charges in a sprawling indictment accusing longtime Chicago Alderman Edward Burke of racketeering, attempted extortion and bribery and rejected his bid to suppress evidence gathered from a wiretap on his cellphone, putting the case on course for a jury trial next year. In a nearly 200-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Dow said Burke — a powerful city alderman, tax attorney and husband of Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke — and two co-defendants failed to make "any convincing argument" for throwing out any of the charges or for finding...

