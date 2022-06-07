9th Circ. Will Rehear Payday Lending Case En Banc

By Sarah Jarvis (June 7, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has agreed to rehear en banc a payday lending case that a split panel previously decided to send to arbitration, after advocacy groups weighed in and argued that the move allows fraudsters who use Native American tribes as a front to skirt federal consumer laws to avoid scrutiny over their operations. In a one-page order on Monday, Chief Circuit Judge Mary H. Murguia vacated a September opinion from U.S. Circuit Judges Danielle J. Forrest, Lawrence VanDyke and William A. Fletcher, the latter of whom dissented. The panel's decision reversed and remanded the case after a lower court granted certification...

