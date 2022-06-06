Chancery Pushes Deadlocked Aerojet To Parse Resource Split

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 6, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court pushed the divided board of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. on Monday to explain how much power, company resources and access to third-party advisers each side of the deadlocked board should have. In post-trial arguments before Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will in Wilmington, Delaware, Aerojet Executive Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein and the three members who support him reiterated arguments that CEO Eileen P. Drake and her allies unfairly cut off their access to company advisers and used company resources against them in a proxy battle. "So in your view, 'company resources' sweeps in third-party advisers? Does it matter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS