Calif. Judge Slams Door On 'Ambiguous' Tribal Remains Suit

By Caleb Symons (June 8, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- For the third and seemingly final time, a California federal judge has thrown out allegations that public officials illegally disinterred the remains of Jamul Indian Village ancestors, blasting their descendants' lawsuit as overly vague and inconsistent with rulings on similar issues. Chief U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller, who tossed the case in early 2021 for being "overlong, argumentative and unclear," said on Monday that she had no choice but to dismiss an amended version with prejudice because it largely failed to address those flaws. Although the Jamul descendants, who say the U.S. government and other unnamed defendants dug up their...

