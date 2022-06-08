Immigrants' Negligence Claim Axed In $6M Suit Against Gov't

By Rae Ann Varona (June 8, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge tossed a negligence claim against the federal government from a father and son seeking $6 million after being forcibly separated at the southern border, saying the pair did not allege the government owed a duty of care. U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones ruled Friday that Texas law, under which the father and son brought their negligence claim, does not recognize a general duty to avoid "negligent infliction of mental anguish," nor does it recognize any special relationship between detainees and Customs and Border Protection guards that would give rise to such a duty. "Plaintiffs fail to identify...

