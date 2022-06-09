Chancellor Notes CEO's Lie In Smear Suit Spoliation Hearing

By Jeff Montgomery (June 9, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A former BDO USA LLP partner accused of destroying evidence tying him to a smear campaign against the company was flatly confronted with his lying by Delaware's chancellor Thursday, on the sometimes tense first day of a two-day hearing on evidence destruction sanctions. Vice Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick's comment followed sometimes vague testimony by Eric Jia-Sobota, founder and CEO of EverGlade Global Inc., about the fate and storage of company laptops during BDO's attempts to document the sources of materials for a "BoycottBDO" campaign, which had accounts with YouTube, Twitter and teamblind.com. The social media campaign, to which Jia-Sobota has acknowledged sending information, was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS