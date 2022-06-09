Ex-Celtic, Atty Part Ways After Bail Snafu In Fraud Case

By Ivan Moreno (June 9, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Retired Boston Celtic Glen "Big Baby" Davis and the attorney representing him in the $4 million NBA health benefits fraud case are parting ways as the former center deals with repeated bail violations that threaten to send him to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. In a letter filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, Jill R. Shellow, who has represented Davis on charges that he and several other NBA retirees submitted false medical claims, said she and her client "are unable to communicate." She did not elaborate. "I am writing to request respectfully that Your Honor schedule a change of counsel conference," said...

