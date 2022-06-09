American, JetBlue Can't Duck DOJ Antitrust Suit Over Alliance

By Linda Chiem (June 9, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- American Airlines and JetBlue must face off with the U.S. Department of Justice at trial over antitrust enforcers' claims that their regional alliance in the Northeast is hampering competition, a Massachusetts federal judge said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin rejected American and JetBlue's bid to dismiss a Sherman Act lawsuit from the DOJ and the attorneys general of six states seeking to block the two airlines' so-called Northeast Alliance. The U.S. Department of Transportation had approved the alliance during the final days of the Trump administration in January 2021, but the Biden administration's antitrust enforcers have now likened it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS