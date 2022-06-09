Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

American, JetBlue Can't Duck DOJ Antitrust Suit Over Alliance

By Linda Chiem (June 9, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- American Airlines and JetBlue must face off with the U.S. Department of Justice at trial over antitrust enforcers' claims that their regional alliance in the Northeast is hampering competition, a Massachusetts federal judge said Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin rejected American and JetBlue's bid to dismiss a Sherman Act lawsuit from the DOJ and the attorneys general of six states seeking to block the two airlines' so-called Northeast Alliance. The U.S. Department of Transportation had approved the alliance during the final days of the Trump administration in January 2021, but the Biden administration's antitrust enforcers have now likened it...

