Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GM, Bosch Can't Duck Trimmed Chevy Cruze Emissions Suit

By Linda Chiem (June 9, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge said Thursday that General Motors and auto parts maker Bosch must face a trimmed proposed class action alleging Chevrolet Cruze diesel vehicles were rigged with emissions-cheating software, paving the way for consumers' various state law claims to go to trial.

U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington issued a mixed 57-page ruling in response to General Motors LLC and Robert Bosch LLC's bids to dismantle a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit purporting that they duped consumers into paying a premium for Chevrolet Cruze diesel vehicles marketed as environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient, when they were, in fact,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!