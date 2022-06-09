GM, Bosch Can't Duck Trimmed Chevy Cruze Emissions Suit

By Linda Chiem (June 9, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge said Thursday that General Motors and auto parts maker Bosch must face a trimmed proposed class action alleging Chevrolet Cruze diesel vehicles were rigged with emissions-cheating software, paving the way for consumers' various state law claims to go to trial. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington issued a mixed 57-page ruling in response to General Motors LLC and Robert Bosch LLC's bids to dismantle a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit purporting that they duped consumers into paying a premium for Chevrolet Cruze diesel vehicles marketed as environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient, when they were, in fact,...

