Alsup To Wait And See On Atty Fees In Pinterest Deal

By Dave Simpson (June 9, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup gave final approval Thursday to a deal to end derivative claims alleging Pinterest fostered a culture of race and sex discrimination, approving $2.5 million in attorney fees rather than the $5.37 million requested, with the possibility for more after two years of compliance monitoring. The judge expressed concerns that the settlement, which involves the creation of a $50 million workplace reform budget, could "prove to be mainly aesthetic," noting that many of the reforms lauded in the deal are already in place and that the defendants are not bound to actually pay up. "The settlement includes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS