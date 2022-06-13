Avenatti To Plead Guilty Without Deal Over Calif. Client Fraud

By Lauren Berg (June 13, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti, who's serving five years for attempting to extort $25 million from Nike and for defrauding ex-client Stormy Daniels, told a California federal judge Sunday he wants to plead guilty to "multiple" charges in his remaining wire, bank and tax fraud case, despite not reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. In a brief notice, Avenatti — who is representing himself — told the court he hasn't been able to reach a plea deal with prosecutors but that he wants to change his plea to guilty in the case alleging he siphoned five clients' settlement awards, as well as bifurcated charges...

