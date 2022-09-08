NFIP Reforms Take On Urgency As Program Deadline Nears

By Eli Flesch (September 8, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Reforming the National Flood Insurance Program to better serve marginalized communities and ensure long-term support for homeowners should be a top priority for lawmakers ahead of a coming deadline to reauthorize the program, experts say. Lawmakers are weighing proposals that, if enacted, would represent the most substantial changes to the nation's top flood insurer since it updated its pricing methods last year. Insurance experts have warned that failing to take steps to improve the resiliency and reach of the program ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline would leave it in precarious shape as the number of active NFIP policies continues to...

