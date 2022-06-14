Clean Energy Cos. Back Calif.'s Power Over Vehicle Emissions

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 14, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Utilities and clean energy industry groups on Monday threw their support behind the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in D.C. Circuit litigation challenging the agency's decision to support California's right under the Clean Air Act to create its own greenhouse gas emission standards, saying the Golden State's authority must be preserved. The the proposed intervenors said replacing combustion engine vehicles with electric ones is critical to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and fighting off the worst effects of climate change. They said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was correct in granting California a Clean Air Act waiver that permits the state to set...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS