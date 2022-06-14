Latham Steers Silver Lake's $500M Soundstage Investment

By Kelcey Caulder (June 14, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Private equity investor Silver Lake, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP, announced Tuesday it has invested $500 million in premium soundstages for film and television in the hopes of meeting the increased demand for such spaces globally as entertainment companies continue to spend billions of dollars to create new content and retain streaming subscribers. The half-billion dollar investment is going toward the expansion of Shadowbox Studios. The studio, represented by Deutsche Bank AG, Ernst & Young and Sidley Austin LLP, is a production facility company currently operating stages in Atlanta and the United Kingdom. Blockbuster features such as "Jungle Cruise," "Jumanji:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS