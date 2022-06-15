Suits Against Google Signal Increased 'Dark Patterns' Scrutiny

By Michele Aronson, Colleen Brown and Benjamin Mundel (June 15, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Pending lawsuits against Google LLC illustrate how regulators and plaintiffs lawyers are increasingly wielding a dark patterns theory in challenging companies' practices involving consumers. The attorneys general of Washington, D.C., Washington state, Texas and Indiana all filed complaints against Google, alleging that the company tricks consumers into providing their location data, on Jan. 24. The cases are State of Texas v. Google LLC, in Victoria County District Court; State of Washington v. Google LLC, in King County Superior Court; State of Indiana v. Google LLC, in Marion County Superior Court; and District of Columbia v. Google LLC, in the Superior Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS