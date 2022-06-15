Real Estate Rumors: Butters, The Information, Wayne Rosen

By Andrew McIntyre (June 15, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Butters Construction and Development is hoping to build a 1.54 million-square-foot industrial project in Homestead, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The developer is seeking to rezone 96.4 acres at 32925 S.W. 147th Ave. for the project, according to the report. Tech publication The Information has inked a deal to lease roughly 5,830 square feet of space in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The California-based company is taking space on floor 10 of 20 W. 22nd St., which is owned by ABS Real Estate Partners, and will move there from the 2,822 square feet the company currently leases on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS