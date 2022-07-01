Watching The Legal Sports Betting Ecosystem Take Shape

By James Johnston and Louis DiLorenzo (July 1, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- When the U.S. Supreme Court found in its 2018 Murphy v. NCAA decision that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was unconstitutional, it cleared the way for states across the country to legalize sports betting. Now, sports betting is legal in a plurality of states However, the regulatory scheme looks dramatically different from state to state. Background Up until PASPA was struck down, Nevada was the only state that offered any form of sports betting.[1] Within weeks of the Supreme Court's decision that PASPA was unconstitutional, New Jersey and Delaware legalized sports betting, and, within a year, five...

