Tesla Can't Get Speedy Appeal Over Musk Take-Private Tweets

By Dorothy Atkins (June 16, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Thursday that Tesla can't immediately appeal a summary judgment decision in consolidated securities litigation that found Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 take-private tweets were false and inaccurate, telling Tesla's counsel there was no basis for allowing the carmaker to appeal the decision before trial. At the end of a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen denied a request by Tesla and Musk to modify his April summary judgment order so Tesla can immediately appeal the judge's decision to the Ninth Circuit. Judge Chen noted that his previous order was a factual finding on...

