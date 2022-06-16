Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

VW Inks $80M Deal To Settle Porsche Emissions Cheat Suit

By Linda Chiem (June 16, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen and Porsche will pay $80 million to end consumers' claims that they manipulated emissions and fuel-economy tests for nearly 500,000 gas-powered Porsche vehicles to make them seem more environmentally friendly than they actually were, according to a California federal court filing Wednesday.

A proposed class of consumers filed a motion with U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer seeking preliminary approval of an $80 million settlement that would reimburse U.S. consumers who bought or leased certain gas-powered Porsche vehicles from model years 2005 to 2020.

Volkswagen AG, its luxury line Porsche AG and Porsche Cars North America Inc. were accused of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!