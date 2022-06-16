VW Inks $80M Deal To Settle Porsche Emissions Cheat Suit

By Linda Chiem (June 16, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen and Porsche will pay $80 million to end consumers' claims that they manipulated emissions and fuel-economy tests for nearly 500,000 gas-powered Porsche vehicles to make them seem more environmentally friendly than they actually were, according to a California federal court filing Wednesday. A proposed class of consumers filed a motion with U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer seeking preliminary approval of an $80 million settlement that would reimburse U.S. consumers who bought or leased certain gas-powered Porsche vehicles from model years 2005 to 2020. Volkswagen AG, its luxury line Porsche AG and Porsche Cars North America Inc. were accused of...

