Aerojet Chair Largely Wins Chancery Suit In CEO Proxy Battle

By Hailey Konnath (June 16, 2022, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.'s CEO and her allies violated a Delaware Chancery Court temporary restraining order by using the company's resources in a contentious board election, a vice chancellor ruled Thursday, handing a win to the board's chairman, the CEO's rival in the race. Delaware Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will sided with Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein and the board members on his slate, who also claimed that CEO Eileen Drake and her allies on the board unfairly used the rocket and aerospace manufacturer's executives and advisers in the run-up to the election. In particular, the vice chancellor held that the principle...

