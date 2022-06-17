Ex-Bulls Player Cops To Conspiracy In NBA Fraud Crackdown

By Pete Brush (June 17, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A former Chicago Bulls forward on Friday became the first NBA veteran in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's health plan fraud crackdown to plead out, telling a federal judge he conspired to falsely bill the league for chiropractic services. Eddie Robinson, 46, copped to a count of wire fraud conspiracy at an afternoon guilty plea hearing before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who set an Oct. 12 date for sentencing. "I submitted a false chiropractic claim for services that were not rendered," a calm Robinson told Judge Caproni. "And you knew that what you were doing was wrong at the time?"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS