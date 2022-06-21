Celtics Star Marcus Smart Testifies In $63M Fraud Trial

By Rachel Scharf (June 21, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart took the witness stand Tuesday in a $63 million insurance fraud trial, testifying that a Long Island medical biller impersonated him regarding coverage for a 2018 hand injury that nearly ended his basketball career. Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart testified Tuesday that a Long Island medical biller impersonated him to try to induce insurance companies to send him fraudulent reimbursements related to coverage for a hand injury he suffered in 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Federal prosecutors in Central Islip, New York, called Smart — who helped take the Celtics to this year's NBA finals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS