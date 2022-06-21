Revlon Case Opens, And LATAM Lands Its Ch. 11 Plan

By Vince Sullivan (June 21, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Cosmetics behemoth Revlon Inc. filed for bankruptcy in the midst of a liquidity crisis, a South American airline brings its Chapter 11 plan in for a landing, and the next phase in Puerto Rico's restructuring nears a creditor vote. This is the week in bankruptcy. Cosmetic Conflicts Revlon Inc. came to bankruptcy court last week and received approval Friday from a New York judge to access a portion of its $575 million debtor-in-possession financing as the company was facing a critical cash shortage. But that case opened with a preview of disputes among different groups of creditors that need to be...

