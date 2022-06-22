Car Parts Co. Says Engineer's RICO Case Is Light On Facts

By Rae Ann Varona (June 22, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- An automotive parts manufacturer asked a Georgia federal judge to toss a proposed class action lodged by a Mexican mechanical engineer who accused it of cheating the U.S. immigration system and underpaying Mexican workers, saying his accusations were speculative. Jaime Obregon Acosta sued SMART Alabama LLC in March, saying that SMART had put him and other Mexican engineers on an auto parts production line and paid them wages far lower than U.S. citizens received for the same work, despite having told the U.S. government that it would employ them as engineers to secure them temporary work visas. SMART said Monday that...

