DOJ Says Trade Group Can't Join Suit Over EB-5 Visa Freeze

By Nate Beck (June 22, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department says it would be disruptive to allow a trade group for the EB-5 program to join a lawsuit that seeks to force U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to reverse changes to a rule allowing foreign investors to trade cash for a green card. Invest in the USA, or IIUSA, an advocate for more than 100 regional centers that handle EB-5 investments, sought to intervene earlier this month in a lawsuit in California federal court challenging an April decision by USCIS to require the centers to be reauthorized. IIUSA sought to join after one regional center, Behring Regional Center LLC,...

