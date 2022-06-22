Carnival To Pay States $1.25M Over 2019 Data Breach

By Hayley Fowler (June 22, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Carnival Cruise Line has agreed to pay $1.25 million following an investigation into a 2019 data breach that affected 180,000 employees and customers, attorneys general for 45 states and the District of Columbia announced Wednesday. Under the terms of the settlement, the Florida-based cruise line agreed to implement new data security safeguards. "The data security requirements of this settlement are as important as the dollars," acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement about the Garden State's $25,000 cut of the deal. "Businesses that electronically store the sensitive personal information of their employees and customers not only have...

