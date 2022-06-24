NJ Midyear Report: Disbarment Rethink, Record Access Wins

By Bill Wichert (June 24, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court in recent months opened the door to reinstating disbarred attorneys and ensured public access to law enforcement records, while lower appellate courts blessed nondisparagement clauses in employment-related settlement agreements and put the burden on personal injury litigants to justify conditions for defense medical examinations. Those Supreme Court decisions called for examining whether disbarment should remain permanent in knowing misappropriation cases, and for releasing records about law enforcement personnel who were accused of misconduct. In a separate ruling, the justices created a new rule for taxpayers looking to challenge processes to award public contracts. The state's Appellate...

