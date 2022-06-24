UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (June 24, 2022, 5:15 PM BST) -- This week in London has seen promoter Boxxer accused of punching below the belt in a defamation case from competitor Probellum, pharmaceutical company Amgen back in the ring in a patent claim from rival Pfizer, and former Cambridge Analytica boss finding himself on the ropes in a claim from an SPV set up by the consultancy firm's former directors. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Cornhill Management SA and another v. Moyses and others Investment management platform Cornhill Management filed a commercial contracts claim on June 21 against the financial advisory and asset...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS