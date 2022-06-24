Architect Says Gov't Can't Back Up Casino Bribery Conviction

By Andrew Westney (June 24, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- An architect convicted of giving bribes to the leader of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe has pressed a Massachusetts federal court to overturn his conviction, saying the federal government wants the court to back a jury's guilty verdict "almost solely on the basis of acquitted conduct." The federal government on June 17 asked the court to reject Robinson Green Beretta architect David DeQuattro's bid for a post-trial acquittal and a new trial, saying the government "presented sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt" that DeQuattro gave then-Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chairman Cedric Cromwell a Bowflex exercise bike and a luxury Boston hotel...

