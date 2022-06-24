Dallas Jury Hits Spectrum With $337.5M Verdict In Murder Suit

By Michelle Casady (June 24, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Dallas jury has found that Spectrum owes $337.5 million to the family of an 83-year-old woman who was stabbed to death by a Spectrum internet installer and could increase Spectrum's liability when it returns to court to consider punitive damages. On Thursday, following 11 days of trial, the jury decided Charter Communications Inc., which does business as Spectrum, was 90 percent responsible for the 2019 robbery and stabbing of Betty Jo McClain Thomas. The jury found Roy James Holden Jr., who was convicted of murder in connection with Thomas' death, 10 percent responsible for the crime. The jury found Thomas...

