LA Chiropractor Cops To NBA Health Plan Fraud Scheme

By Ivan Moreno (June 27, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles-based chiropractor has pled guilty to his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the NBA's health benefits plan, admitting he created fake invoices for players to be reimbursed for services they never received. Patrick Khaziran, also known as "Dr. Pat," pled guilty Friday in Manhattan federal court to conspiracy to commit health care fraud in a case alleging 19 retired players schemed to pilfer nearly $4 million from the NBA Players Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. Prosecutors allege Khaziran, 40, began creating fake invoices for former NBA players around 2016, "which reflected medical services that were never performed,"...

