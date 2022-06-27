Calif. Ruling Steadies Fraught EB-5 Landscape For Now

By Grace Dixon (June 27, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ordered the federal government to allow previously licensed EB-5 regional centers to continue operating while one of the immigrant investment centers challenges an agency mandate to seek reauthorization after March legislation revamped the program. Chinese visitors seek information of the U.S. government's EB-5 visa program at the exhibitor booths in a Invest in America Summit, a day after an event promoting EB-5 investment in a Kushner Cos. development held at a hotel in Beijing, in 2017. The sister of then-President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been in China courting individual investors with a much-criticized federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS