Calif. Couple, Coach Avoid Prison For 'Varsity Blues' Bribes

By Chris Villani (June 28, 2022, 11:54 AM EDT) -- A California couple and a former soccer coach who were among the first to plead guilty in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case all avoided prison time Tuesday after cooperating with prosecutors, even as a judge said the parents' remorse "doesn't wipe the slate clean." Onetime University of Southern California coach Laura Janke wept as she apologized to the numerous family members packed into U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani's Boston courtroom, as well as saying she was sorry to the judge herself. Janke admitted to receiving bribes from the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" scheme, William "Rick" Singer, and creating fake...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS