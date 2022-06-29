VW Gets Green Light For $80M Porsche Emissions Cheat Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 29, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday granted preliminary approval to Volkswagen and Porsche's $80 million agreement to settle consumers' claims that the automakers manipulated emissions and fuel-economy tests for nearly 500,000 gas-powered Porsche vehicles, even as lead counsel for the class acknowledged that the fuel economy inaccuracies were "quite minimal." The proposed settlement resolves claims for consumers who purchased or leased certain gasoline-powered Porsche vehicles that the plaintiffs claim were made to seem more environmentally friendly than they actually were. During a short videoconference hearing on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer said that he had read through the proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS