Virus Not A 'Get Out Of Jail Free Card' For CIA Trial Jury

By Pete Brush (June 29, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge excused a second juror Wednesday in the trial of a former CIA coder accused of feeding secrets to WikiLeaks, telling the remaining jurors they will have to stick it out even if more positive COVID-19 tests necessitate a pause. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, who is overseeing defendant Joshua Schulte's second espionage trial, said the best option is to keep moving forward, adding that the virus will not be seen as a "get out of jail free card." "Plowing ahead is probably the least worst option," Judge Furman said outside the presence of the jury prior...

