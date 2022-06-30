Big Tech Common Carrier Fight Teed Up With Justices In Sight

By Khorri Atkinson (June 30, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The stage may be set for a landmark First Amendment ruling tailored for the digital age after the Eleventh Circuit paused its recent order partially blocking a Florida law that prohibits social media companies from blocking political candidates. A push by conservatives to restrict social media companies' leeway to moderate their platforms amid allegations of censorship of right-leaning political content seems ripe for a U.S. Supreme Court review after a three-judge panel last week put its initial order on hold. The panel, in a May 23 ruling, rejected the state's argument that social media platforms are "common carriers" for digital content, much in the...

