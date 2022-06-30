Spirit Deal Up In The Air After Shareholder Meeting Delayed

By McCord Pagan (June 30, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT) -- Spirit Airlines said Wednesday it is postponing until July 8 a shareholder meeting on whether to approve its pending $6.6 billion merger with Frontier Airlines Inc., a move welcomed by JetBlue, which is seeking its own tie-up with Spirit. Spirit said in a statement the additional time will be used to continue discussions with both Frontier and JetBlue, and to solicit proxies from shareholders with regard to the special meeting. In response, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said the postponement showed Spirit shareholders weren't supportive of the Frontier deal and his company looks forward to a dialogue with them. "It's clear that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS