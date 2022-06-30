Court's Ruling Leaves Narrow Path For EPA's Climate Rules

By Keith Goldberg (June 30, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's interpretation of the Clean Air Act on Thursday left the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with avenues to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, but any novel legal approaches the agency takes to tackle climate change will face headwinds given the court's skepticism of broad agency power. The high court's conservative majority sharply limited the EPA's authority to reduce GHG emissions from existing power plants in ruling that the Obama-era Clean Power Plan giving states the option to promulgate regulations that would encourage so-called "generation shifting" to clean energy isn't allowed by Section 111(d) of the CAA. But the 6-3 ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS