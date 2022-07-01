Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 1, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A rising star who once shined in the First State's court of equity was nominated for a spot on the Third Circuit last week, as her former colleagues in Delaware Chancery Court pounded the gavel on a local abortion-related law and dismissed suits involving El Pollo Loco and the Pittsburgh Penguins. In case you missed anything, here's a recap of news from last week out of Delaware's Chancery Court. Top News President Joe Biden nominated Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Renee Montgomery-Reeves to a seat on the Third Circuit last week. Justice Montgomery-Reeves, the first African American to serve on the...

