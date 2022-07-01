Biggest Georgia Decisions Of 2022 So Far: Midyear Report

By Rosie Manins (July 1, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court this year rejected pressure from General Motors and the national business community to adopt a discovery framework aimed at shielding top brass from deposition. Though the court recognized for the first time the validity of factors supporting the "apex doctrine," it ultimately declined to reverse an order granting a widower's bid to depose the auto giant's CEO Mary Barra in a product liability case, sending the issue back to a trial judge. Other significant 2022 rulings from the Peach State's highest court include that double recovery of attorney fees and costs can happen under Georgia law, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS