W.Va. Opioid Verdict Widens Judge-Jury Split On Vital Theory

By Jeff Overley (July 8, 2022, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A resounding victory by drug distributors in a bench trial over West Virginia's catastrophic opioid crisis underscores a growing gulf between judges and juries in broader opioid litigation, with judges increasingly rejecting a crucial legal theory while juries embrace it. The bench-trial triumph on July 4 had all the hallmarks of a dream decision for wholesale distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. It occurred in a bellwether case designed to test various legal arguments, focused on the hardest-hit region of the hardest-hit state in terms of opioid overdoses, and took the form of a meticulous 184-page opinion from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS