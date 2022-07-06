North Korea Accused Of Hitting Health Cos. With Ransomware

By Ben Kochman (July 6, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- North Korean actors have hit multiple health care organizations with ransomware attacks since May 2021 as part of an ongoing campaign exploiting the sector's heightened need to keep its computer systems running, U.S. officials warned Wednesday. The state-sponsored groups have used a type of ransomware called "Maui" to encrypt victim servers responsible for health care services including the storage of sensitive health records, imaging and diagnostics, said the FBI, Treasury Department and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, in a joint alert In some cases, the ransomware attacks disrupted services at victim organizations "for prolonged periods," according to the...

