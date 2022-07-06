5th Circ. Asks If 'Remain In Mexico' Ruling Moots Border Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (July 6, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday asked for supplemental briefing in Texas and Missouri's lawsuit against the federal government over U.S.-Mexico border wall construction halts, asking them to explain whether the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week in the "Remain in Mexico" policy case moots the instant appeal. In a two-page directive, the appellate court gave the states and federal government until July 12 to submit additional briefing on their position on whether the litigation is moot in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's June 30 ruling that President Joe Biden can end the so-called Remain in Mexico program, which requires asylum-seekers...

