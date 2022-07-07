Real Estate Rumors: KKR, Ascendas, Mahindra Lifespaces

By Andrew McIntyre (July 7, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A life insurance unit of KKR & Co. Inc. is buying a Microsoft Corp. campus in Midtown, Atlanta, and could spend roughly $500 million on the property, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the price. KKR unit Global Atlantic Financial Group is buying Atlantic Yards, a 524,000-square-foot office complex, from Invesco Real Estate and Texas-based Hines Interests LP, and sources told the journal the property may trade hands for between $700 and $900 per square foot. Ascendas India Trust is in late-stage talks to purchase a pipeline of development projects in India from L&T Realty, The...

