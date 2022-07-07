Ex-CIA Coder A 'Ticking Time Bomb,' Feds Tell Wikileaks Jury

By Pete Brush (July 7, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury is set to deliberate espionage charges against Joshua Schulte, a former CIA programmer accused of feeding secrets to Wikileaks, after prosecutors said Thursday that "devastating evidence" proves he betrayed the U.S. while thinking he could get away with it. Jurors are to begin deliberations Friday after hearing daylong closing arguments Thursday in Schulte's retrial on spying, hacking and obstruction-of-justice charges. The trial — Schulte's second, after an initial jury deadlocked in 2020 on spying charges — opened June 14 and is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman. Angry with the CIA over workplace disputes that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS