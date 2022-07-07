DOJ Urges Against Exemption In Financial Aid Antitrust Case

By Matthew Perlman (July 7, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is looking to wade into a suit accusing more than a dozen top private universities, including Brown, Duke and Yale, of conspiring to limit financial aid, to argue that an antitrust exemption applies only if all the involved schools meet its requirements. The DOJ filed a motion Thursday in Illinois federal court seeking to lodge a statement of interest in a case from former students accusing 17 universities of unlawfully conspiring to reduce the amount of financial aid they provide. The DOJ's statement addressed the scope of an exemption from antitrust law that the schools have...

