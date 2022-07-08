Louis Berger Seeks Coverage For Taliban Terror Support Suit

By Bill Wichert (July 8, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Louis Berger Group Inc. has launched a New Jersey state lawsuit against units of Chubb and Liberty Mutual, among other insurers, seeking coverage of claims over alleged protection payments that the Taliban used for terrorist attacks against U.S. service members and civilians in Afghanistan. The New Jersey-based construction management company said more than a dozen insurers must cover any settlement or judgment against it in a D.C. federal lawsuit, known as the Cabrera action, which claims Louis Berger and other government contractors paid the Taliban not to go after their business operations. The insurance companies — many of which also...

